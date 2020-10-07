Patriots’ Future QB? Dwayne Haskins’ Benching (Obviously) Sparks Debate

Wednesday offered another reminder the world revolves around the New England Patriots, for better or worse.

Not only did the team capture headlines in wake of cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. The Patriots also were floated in social media speculation — as they typically are — after the Washington Football Team benched quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Now, let’s be clear: There’s nothing to this point directly linking Haskins to the Patriots, who are navigating their first season since Tom Brady’s free agency departure. But current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who missed New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to the coronavirus, only is signed for the 2020 campaign.

So, while Newton has excelled thus far in three games with New England, there’s still significant uncertainty as to who will be the Patriots’ QB in 2021 and beyond. Could Haskins be an option?

R.J. White, senior editor for CBSSports.com, floated the idea Wednesday morning with a lighthearted tweet.