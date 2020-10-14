Cam Newton’s Production Company Shares Simple Update On Patriots QB

Cam Newton is holding up just fine, it seems.

The New England Patriots quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 back on Oct. 2 and has been unable to practice or play since. But with Newton asymptomatic, it’s possible he’ll return sooner rather than later.

So, how is he holding up?

Newton’s production company “Iconic Saga,” shared a simple update on him Wednesday morning via Instagram.

Sounds about right.

The Patriots are next scheduled to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos in a Week 5 game that was pushed back to Week 6.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images