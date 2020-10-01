Cardinals Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Game 2 Online

Can the St. Louis Cardinals come away with a two-game sweep against the San Diego Padres in the National League’s Wild Card round?

The Cardinals can advance to the NL Divisional Round with a Game 2 win over the Padres on Thursday, after earning a 7-4 win in Wednesday’s Game 1.

The Padres, of course, will be looking to stave off elimination and move to a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Padres Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images