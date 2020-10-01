Danny Ainge Breaks Silence On Celtics’ Locker Room Fracas After ECF Game 2

It was the quarrel heard around the NBA.

Following the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, guard Marcus Smart and a number of teammates were heard yelling in the locker room.

Turns out, Smart was miffed about being shouldered with blame for his decision-making in the game, essentially trying to make the point that it should be on the entire team. According to reports, Jaylen Brown also was heavily involved in the incident.

The Celtics downplayed it quite a bit though, and given the chance to discuss it Thursday, Danny Ainge did the same.

Ainge says that he had heard of no instances of friction in the team's locker room, prior to the team's infighting during the playoffs: "I wouldn't overreact to that." — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) October 1, 2020

In the end, the Celtics did force a Game 6 in the series after going down 0-2. So it’s hard to look at that situation and draw the conclusion that it hurt the Celtics or made them worse.

