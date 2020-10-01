Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Wishes He Had This Cam Newton Trait

One could argue Patrick Mahomes is a near-perfect quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has a rocket for an arm, limits turnovers and can get it done with his legs if he needs to. The Super Bowl LIV MVP also has off-the-charts playmaking ability.

But if you ask Mahomes, his game still can be improved. The Chiefs star admitted as much Wednesday while praising Cam Newton, whose New England Patriots will visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I wish I could do some of the things that he does as far as being physical and making things happen.” – Patrick Mahomes on Cam Newton. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 30, 2020

Of course, this merely could be a case of Mahomes wanting to show respect for Newton and/or pumping his tires ahead of a battle between AFC powerhouses. Not to mention, the Chiefs likely want Mahomes to limit his physicality, as they’ll be looking for him to lead their franchise for the next decade-plus.

Regardless, we’re in store for one heck of a signal-caller battle when New England and Kansas City go toe-to-toe in Week 4.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images