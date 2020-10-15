Dodgers Set Numerous Records In Explosive Game 3 Of NLCS Vs. Braves

The Dodgers were hot Wednesday night, and we mean hot.

After dropping the first two games of the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles collected 15 unanswered runs in the first three innings of Game 3. So, of course, the team managed to make some history along the way.

(OK, more like a lot.)

The Dodgers’ 11 first-inning runs are the most ever scored in a single inning in Major League Baseball postseason history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Braves starting pitchers had allowed just 5 runs in 38 2/3 innings through their first 7 postseason games (1.16 ERA). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2020

Additionally, the Dodgers tied the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals for the most hitters sent to the plate in the first inning of a postseason game in MLB history (14).

The Dodgers sent 14 hitters to the plate as part of their 11 run 1st inning.



That's tied for the most hitters sent to the plate in the 1st Inning of a game in postseason history.



The only other occurrence was the Cardinals in Game 5 last year's NLDS, also against the Braves. pic.twitter.com/ULK1yRNFrD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2020

The team made history outside of the first inning, too.

L.A. launched five home runs in the first three innings, another MLB postseason record.

The @Dodgers have scored 15 runs and hit five home runs through the first three innings tonight. Entering today, no team had ever scored that many runs or hit that many homers over the first three innings of a postseason game.#NLCS #LATogether — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) October 14, 2020

In fact, the Dodgers’ broke a team record for most runs scored in a playoff game. Their previous record was 14.

The @Dodgers have been around since 1884.



Their 14 runs are the most they've scored in a #postseason game. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 14, 2020

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images