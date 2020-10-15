Dodgers Set Numerous Records In Explosive Game 3 Of NLCS Vs. Braves

The Dodgers were hot Wednesday night, and we mean hot.
After dropping the first two games of the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles collected 15 unanswered runs in the first three innings of Game 3. So, of course, the team managed to make some history along the way.
(OK, more like a lot.)
The Dodgers’ 11 first-inning runs are the most ever scored in a single inning in Major League Baseball postseason history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Additionally, the Dodgers tied the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals for the most hitters sent to the plate in the first inning of a postseason game in MLB history (14).
The team made history outside of the first inning, too.
L.A. launched five home runs in the first three innings, another MLB postseason record.
In fact, the Dodgers’ broke a team record for most runs scored in a playoff game. Their previous record was 14.
Wow.