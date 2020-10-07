How One Patriots Player Now Feels About Playing Monday Night Vs. Chiefs

After news broke Wednesday of Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test, the popular take in the football world was to rip the NFL for allowing the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to play Monday night, days after Cam Newton tested positive.

And while it’s fair to question whether going through with the Week 4 matchup was the right call, at least one member of the Patriots isn’t focusing on the past.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

Another Patriots player via text: "You just never know. We've seen it all over the place and now we're seeing it close up." Should you have played Monday night? "We have to trust the league and the PA will try to keep us safe." Hindsight? "Doesn't do any good." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 7, 2020

Fair enough.