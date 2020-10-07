How One Patriots Player Now Feels About Playing Monday Night Vs. Chiefs

After news broke Wednesday of Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test, the popular take in the football world was to rip the NFL for allowing the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to play Monday night, days after Cam Newton tested positive.
And while it’s fair to question whether going through with the Week 4 matchup was the right call, at least one member of the Patriots isn’t focusing on the past.
Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:
Fair enough.
As of late Wednesday morning, the NFL reportedly planned to allow the Patriots and Denver Broncos to play this Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium as scheduled. We’ll see if that changes.
The Patriots were forced to alter this week’s practice plan due to Gilmore’s positive test.