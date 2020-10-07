NFL Rumors: Some Patriots Players ‘Under The Weather’ Despite Negative Tests

Want another reason to worry about the Patriots?

As you likely heard, cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Tuesday reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray as New England’s only players confirmed to have contracted SARS-CoV-2.

Shortly after the news broke Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that, despite negative tests, multiple Patriots players currently are feeling “under the weather.”

Here’s his report:

Patriots all virtual today. Closed facility. Some players who have not yet tested positive are feeling under the weather and would have had to stay home anyway. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 7, 2020

First of all, La Canfora is no Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport. His success rate when it comes to NFL reporting is questionable at best.

Furthermore, feeling “under the weather” hardly indicates the presence of COVID-19 — the common cold still is a thing.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on the Patriots and their test results in the coming days.

