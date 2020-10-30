Jon Lester Picking Up Beer Tab For Cubs Fans In Chicago

After helping to bring the Cubs their first Wold Series title in 108 years, you’d think Jon Lester would never have to pay for a beer in Chicago again.

But that’s not the kind of guy he is.

In fact, he’s even willing to foot the beer tab for the entire city.

After playing for the Cubs the last six years, the starting pitcher’s contract has a player option for the 2021 season, and uncertainty looms on his future with the club.

But no matter how things play out, he’s going above and beyond to thank fans.

“Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years,” Lester on Friday tweeted. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) I’m buying y’all my favorite beer.”

Interested fans can make a reservation at Chicago’s Hopsmith Tavern, The Lodge Tavern, Butch McGuire’s or She-nannigans to get their first Miller Lite beer courtesy of the two-time World Series champion.

“Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab,” Lester added.

Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

That’s quite the gesture.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports