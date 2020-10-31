WNBA Legend Sue Bird, USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Announce Engagement

It looks like WNBA legend Sue Bird is getting another ring, as one of the sports world’s favorite power couples is making things official.

The Seattle Storm guard and United States Women’s National Soccer Team forward Megan Rapinoe, who plays for the Seattle Reign of the NWSL, announced their engagement Friday after a few years of dating.

The duo revealed the news via Instagram, with Bird posting a photo of Rapinoe’s proposal.

Bird is fresh off of her fourth WNBA championship, and Rapinoe just earned her second World Cup with the USWNT and won the Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2019, which is presented to the most outstanding female soccer player in the world.

Between the two of them, the couple has earned two FIFA World Cups, four FIBA World Cups, five Olympic Gold medals and three Division I NCAA championships.

Congratulations to the happy (and very accomplished) couple!

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images