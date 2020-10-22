Patriots Reveal All-Dynasty Team Featuring 42 Players From Last Two Decades

The New England Patriots on Thursday announced their All-Dynasty Team — a collection of 42 players who starred for the six-time Super Bowl champs between 2001 and 2019.
The team, which was “selected by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots over the last two decades,” will be featured in an exhibit at the Patriots Hall of Fame set to open this Friday.
Here is the full roster:
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork
Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich
Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer
Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore
Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty
Quarterback: Tom Brady
Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White
Fullback: James Develin
Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham
Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder
Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney
Center: Dan Koppen
Kicker: Adam Vinatieri
Punter: Ryan Allen
Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs
Punt returner: Julian Edelman
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo
Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona
Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola
All but four of the 42 players selected won at least one Super Bowl with the Patriots. The exceptions: Moss, Welker, Mankins and Hobbs.
Notable snubs include Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Malcolm Butler. Jones and Butler both were part of the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team, as were defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.