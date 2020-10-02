NFL Odds: Bet Over On These Three Prop Bets Entering Week 4 Slate

The National Football League is moving into Week 4, and players around the league enter with favorable individual matchups.

Maybe it’s a quarterback going against a brutal passing defense, or a standout running back gearing up to run through a horrid run defense.

With that, here’s three prop bets that you’d be wise to bet the over on:

Baker Mayfield OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns vs. Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns quarterback will go against a Dallas defense that is fourth worst against the pass, allowing 277 yards per game through the air. The Cowboys have allowed nine passing touchdowns in three games with Russell Wilson (four) and Matt Ryan (three) each having their way with Dallas thus far. Mayfield himself has thrown for two touchdowns in two of the Browns’ three games, and Dallas likely won’t be stay with weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry.

Line: -134

Dalvin Cook OVER 78.5 rushing yards vs. Texans

No defense in the NFL has given up more yards on the ground this season as Houston allows 188.3 yards rushing per game. Cook, the Minnesota Vikings running back, is coming off a 180-plus yard performance against the Tennessee Titans, who are fourth-worst on that list. Cook should see plenty of touches Sunday, and with that, should have plenty of success on the ground.

Line: -112

Alvin Kamara OVER 120.5 all-purpose yards vs. Lions

The New Orleans Saints dual threat running back is coming off a strong Week 3 performance. Kamara recorded 197 yards of offense on 58 rushing and 139 receiving vs. Green Bay, who is 14th vs. the run and 18th vs. the pass. He’ll now get ready to face the Lions, who are 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (166) and 13th in passing yards per game (237). Kamara will also benefit from the Saints being without receiver Michael Thomas, who was ruled out for a third straight week.

Line: -112

