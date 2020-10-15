NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 6 Schedule

If you’re into shootouts, you might be in luck this week.

A few matchups on the latest NFL docket are poised to be points bonanzas, including the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup and Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills tilt. Oh yeah, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will go toe-to-toe in Tampa Bay.

But not every Week 6 game is primed to be a high-scoring affair. Check out our over/under picks for every game this week.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 53.5

The Titans are starting to prove they can put up points without heavily relying on Derrick Henry. But the Texans only have eclipsed the 30-point threshold once this season, and it came against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pick: UNDER

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles — 47.5

Ravens games have seen a combined 48 points or more in three of Baltimore’s first five games this season. We see a fourth coming Sunday, as Lamar Jackson and Co. will overpower the shorthanded Eagles and Philadelphia will add some garbage-time points.

Pick: OVER

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings — 54.5

Had this game been played a few weeks ago, we would have taken the over without hesitation. But the Falcons’ offense has looked worse with each passing week, and the Vikings could be without star running back Dalvin Cook in Week 6.

Pick: UNDER

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — 51

The Browns have put up 32 points or more in each contest of their four-game win streak, including against a tough Indianapolis Colts defense. The Steelers, meanwhile, showed some defensive holes last week when they let up 29 points to the Eagles at home.

Pick: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts — 46.5

Indy will be playing ticked off after its loss to Cleveland, which likely will make for a tough day for rookie Joe Burrow. But we’re not expecting much better play from Philip Rivers, whose yet to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game with the Colts.

Pick: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars — 54.5

In a matchup of teams with mediocre defenses, we’re expecting the gunslingers to have a field day. Matthew Stafford and Gardner Minshew both should have no issue lighting up the scoreboard.

Pick: OVER

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers — 45

The Panthers leaned on the ground and pound over the course of their three-game win streak. The Bears’ defense has started to step up as Chicago’s offense remains fairly anemic.

Pick: UNDER

Washington Football Team at New York Giants — 43

Washington can make all of the quarterback changes it wants. The offense is never going to not stink this season. But WFT is great at getting to the quarterback, and Daniel Jones has a propensity for being sacked and turning the ball over.

Pick: UNDER

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots — 46.5

This is a tough one to pick considering it’s unclear if Cam Newton and Drew Lock will start for their respective teams. But Denver has too many missing pieces to both put up a high level of points and slow down New England.

Pick: OVER

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins — 47.5

The Jets have been held to 17 points or less in four of their five games this season. The Dolphins should win this one, but probably not due to a scintillating offensive performance.

Pick: UNDER

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 54

We’re not sure there’s a team in the league that can slow down Aaron Rodgers and Co. right now. But we’re expecting a bounce-back showing from the Bucs offense following their weak night in Chicago.

Pick: OVER

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers — 51

The Rams looked helpless on offense last week against the Dolphins. They’ll be hard-pressed to rebound against their NFC West rival who’s held their opponent to 20 points or less in four of five games.

Pick: UNDER

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills — 57.5

We’re expecting both offenses to be firing on all cylinders after respective Week 5 losses. It should be points galore Monday night in upstate New York.

Pick: OVER

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys — 55

The Cowboys’ defense is among the league’s worst, but maybe we shouldn’t expecting a standout showing from Kyler Murray and Co. Dallas, without Dak Prescott, likely will try to lean on Ezekiel Elliott and run the clock.

Pick: UNDER

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images