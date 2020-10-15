NFL Rumors: ‘A Lot Of Confidence’ Stephon Gilmore Will Play In Patriots-Broncos

It’s possible that despite contracting COVID-19, Stephon Gilmore ultimately will not miss any game action.

Last Tuesday, the day after the New England Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the star cornerback tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos was pushed back to this Sunday in part because of Gilmore’s positive test, and it appears there’s optimism within the organization Gilmore will be able to play in the rescheduled contest, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

“I am told that there is a lot of confidence that Stephon Gilmore will be back (at practice) if not today, then soon enough to play in this game, as well,” Garafolo said Thursday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “So the silver lining in all this shuffling and all these positive tests in New England is that they’re getting two key players, if not most key players, on either side of the ball back for this game.”

From @gmfb after technical difficulties due to a bit of toddler saliva: The #Patriots welcome back Cam Newton and, as @globejimmcbride first reported, likely Stephon Gilmore as well. pic.twitter.com/yJoahdjwf6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2020

Of course, the other player Garafolo is referring to is Cam Newton, who missed the Chiefs game due to COVID-19 but was activated off the COVID list Wednesday.

Patriots-Broncos kicks off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images