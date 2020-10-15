NFL Rumors: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

First the Titans.

Then the Patriots.

Now, it’s the Atlanta Falcons.

As Tennessee and New England get back into game action, another team is getting shut down. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons are shutting down their facilities following four positive tests for COVID-19.

Falcons had four positive tests this morning, according to sources. https://t.co/vsKiYBNUqQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

If nothing else, this likely will impact the Falcons’ ability to travel and play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Coincidentally, the Vikings were the last team the Titans played before their outbreak. Now, Minnesota could again be peripherally impacted by the coronavirus, even if they don’t have an outbreak on its own team.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images