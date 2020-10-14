Cam Newton Officially Removed From COVID List, Cleared To Play For Patriots

Superman returns.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton officially was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, clearing him to practice Thursday and play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots have won two of Newton’s three starts this season, defeating the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders and narrowly losing to the Seattle Seahawks. His illness caused him to miss one game, which the Patriots lost 26-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Newton has completed 68.1 percent of his passes this season and was on pace for career highs in rushing yards (149 thus far) and rushing touchdowns (four) before his positive coronavirus test.

Newton was the first Patriots player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since then, three teammate have joined him: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray.