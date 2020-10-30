NFL Rumors: Here’s The Latest On Stephon Gilmore’s Knee Injury

Stephon Gilmore’s status for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills is in question after the New England Patriots cornerback suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday.

Gilmore, who was listed as limited on the Patriots’ injury report, left practice early and underwent an MRI after he “tweaked his knee,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The injury is considered minor, per Rapoport’s source, but it’s not yet clear whether Gilmore will play against the Bills.

“He has not been ruled out yet,” Rapoport tweeted.

Gilmore is New England’s No. 1 cornerback and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He’s played 98.7 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season and hasn’t missed a game since 2017, his first year with the team.

If Gilmore cannot go Sunday, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones would become the Patriots’ top three corners against Josh Allen and the Bills’ explosive passing attack. Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs ranks fifth in receiving yards (603) and tied for fourth in receptions (48) this season.

Jackson is Pro Football Focus’ third-highest graded cornerback this season. McCourty and Jones have rotated between corner and safety.

Gilmore, who was given a $5 million raise before the season, has been the subject of trade rumors as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches.

