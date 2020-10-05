NFL Rumors: Two Patriots Are ‘Names To Watch’ For Texans’ Coaching Job

Jack Easterby is shaking things up in Houston.

Since his promotion in January to executive vice president of football operations for the Texans, he’s fired former general manager Brian Gaine, and as of Monday, head coach Bill O’Brien.

And according to one NFL insider, some of Easterby’s close friends currently with the New England Patriots are likely candidates for the job.

“Jack Easterby, on a long-term contract, is close with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, as well as de facto GM Nick Caserio,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday speculated via Twitter.

“Both clearly names to watch in Houston.”

#Texans Executive VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby, on a very long-term contract, is close with #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, as well as de facto GM Nick Caserio. Both clearly names to watch in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

Easterby worked with both offensive coordinator McDaniels and Caserio, director of player personnel, during his six years as a character coach and player favorite in New England.

He departed for Houston in June of 2019 to be the Texans executive vice president of team development.

It’s bad enough that Easterby had to take his talents to an ACF rival. We’ll see if he brings some of the Patriots staffers with him too.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images