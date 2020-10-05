NFL Rumors: Bill O’Brien Fired As Texans Coach, General Manager

Bill O’Brien’s run with the Houston Texans reportedly has come to an end.

The Texans head coach and general manager, who has been responsible for some puzzling personnel moves over the years, has been fired from both positions, per multiple reports. The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain was first on the news.

The Texans, who have the highest payroll in the NFL this season ($248 million) are 0-4. Houston also does not have a first- or second-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, having traded both to the Miami Dolphins.

Houston assistant Romeo Crennel will take over as the interim head coach.

O’Brien, a former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, arrived in Houston in 2014. He tallied a 52-48 regular-season record with a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

