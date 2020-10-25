NFL Warns Teams Of Consequences Should COVID-19 Impacts More Games

The NFL has a warning for teams as COVID-19 cases continue to pop up throughout the league.

In a recent memo circulated to all 32 teams, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said recent scheduled changes “have not caused significant disruption to the season” but noted further rescheduling “will becoming increasingly limited” as the season progresses. Numerous games already have been rescheduled following outbreaks both big and small on several different teams.

And with the NFL still less than halfway through its 17-week season, Vincent left the teams with this warning.

“Eventually, further adjustments will cause disruption and jeopardize our collective ability to complete the season within the framework,” the statement said.

“… If, as a result of COVID-19 protocol breaches, positive tests and/or numerous high-risk close-contacts cause a game to be postponed, moved or even canceled, that team risks negative competitive implications, including accountability measured being assessed against the offending team.”

Here’s a look at the full statement:

NFL executive Troy Vincent recently sent this memo to teams emphasizing that strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols is essential and “as the season progresses, rescheduling options will become increasingly limited.” More 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/LoMgnaEx5p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2020

The NFL’s message comes as positive COVID-19 cases spike across the United States. More than 83,000 people testing positive for the virus Friday, a single-day record for the country.

So if the NFL wants to stay in business, they’ll have to run a tight ship. And this week’s message from the league makes it clear they intend to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images