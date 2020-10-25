Randy Arozarena Sets Record For Most Postseason Home Runs In MLB History

So, Randy Arozarena is pretty good at this whole baseball thing.

The left fielder has been on a tear throughout the 2020 postseason as one the the Tampa Bay Rays’ most consistent hitters. And his hot bat even helped him break a Major League Baseball record.

Arozarena now owns the record for most home runs in a single postseason after hitting dinger No. 9 on Saturday in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Randy Arozarena sets the postseason record for HR with his 9th.



Arozarena is the 6th player in MLB history with 25 hits in a single postseason. He's 1 hit shy of tying 2014 Pablo Sandoval for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/bgLebOGDLO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

So, just how impressive is that?