Randy Arozarena Sets Record For Most Postseason Home Runs In MLB History

So, Randy Arozarena is pretty good at this whole baseball thing.
The left fielder has been on a tear throughout the 2020 postseason as one the the Tampa Bay Rays’ most consistent hitters. And his hot bat even helped him break a Major League Baseball record.
Arozarena now owns the record for most home runs in a single postseason after hitting dinger No. 9 on Saturday in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So, just how impressive is that?
According to Jeff Passan, four other players have hit eight home runs in a single postseason: Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, Nelson Cruz and current Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
Seager could tie Arozarena’s record with one swing of the bat.
Arozarena also is two hits shy of beating Pablo Sandoval’s 2014 record for most hits in a single postseason.
Oh, did we mention he’s a rookie?