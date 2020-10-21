NFL Writer Believes Patriots Should Trade For This Tight End Before Deadline

The New England Patriots again have yet to receive much from the tight end position.

It’s arguably been the team’s biggest offensive problem.

The Patriots’ trio of tight ends — Ryan Izzo, rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene — have combined for six catches on 11 targets for 87 yards and no touchdowns this season, according to NESN’s Zack Cox.

The lack of production is a major reason why NFL Network’s David Carr believes the team could be in the market to trade for a more impactful player at the position. The former NFL quarterback, who published a piece noting nine offensive players that should pursue trades ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, linked the Patriots to New York Giants’ Evan Engram.

“Evan Engram is one of the more intriguing tight ends in the league. He’s not quite a Travis Kelce or Darren Waller, but he’s a capable blocker and exceptional route runner. If I’m the Giants, I’m not overly eager to trade my best healthy offensive player right now, but there’s always a price worth considering. There are several teams that should be in the market for a tight end, including the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers,” Carr wrote Tuesday.

“I could see any one of them offering up a second-round pick for the versatile tight end, who is signed through next season,” he continued. “…The Patriots are getting minimal production from the position.”

Engram, a 2017 first-round pick, has had a hard time staying healthy during his first three-plus campaigns, playing 11 games or less in two of his first three seasons. When healthy, though, Engram undoubtedly would be an upgrade at the position as he alone has recorded 20 receptions for 177 yards in six games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images