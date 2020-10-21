Clayton Kershaw Moves To Second All-Time With 200th Postseason Strikeout In World Series Game 1

Clayton Kershaw looked sharp Tuesday night.

So sharp, in fact, that he now owns the second-most strikeouts in Major League Baseball postseason history.

The Dodgers pitcher tossed six innings of two-hit ball and gave up one run against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles’ World Series Game 1 win.

Kershaw also amassed eight strikeouts, giving him 200 K’s in his postseason career. But it was his seventh strikeout of the night that put him ahead of John Smoltz.

With 7 Ks tonight, @ClaytonKersh22 has moved into 2nd place in #postseason strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/kpNWgCdpx7 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 21, 2020

Not bad.

If Kershaw pitches again this series, there’s certainly a good chance he’ll either tie or take over the top spot from Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images