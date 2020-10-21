Clayton Kershaw Moves To Second All-Time With 200th Postseason Strikeout In World Series Game 1

Clayton Kershaw looked sharp Tuesday night.
So sharp, in fact, that he now owns the second-most strikeouts in Major League Baseball postseason history.
The Dodgers pitcher tossed six innings of two-hit ball and gave up one run against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles’ World Series Game 1 win.
Kershaw also amassed eight strikeouts, giving him 200 K’s in his postseason career. But it was his seventh strikeout of the night that put him ahead of John Smoltz.
Not bad.
If Kershaw pitches again this series, there’s certainly a good chance he’ll either tie or take over the top spot from Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander.