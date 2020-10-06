NHL Rumors: Two Teams Considered Likely Destinations For Taylor Hall

As the top forward in free agency, Taylor Hall is expected to have a few suitors.
And if one NHL insider is correct, he could land in Alberta once again.
Speaking Tuesday on TSN 1200, NBC Sports’ Pierre McGuire indicated the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames present the “likely landing destination” for the 28-year-old.
Of course, Hall began his career with Edmonton as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. He later was traded to the New Jersey Devils in the inexplicable one-for-one deal involving Adam Larsson.
Seeing as Hall was born in Calgary and started his NHL career with Edmonton, him returning to Alberta on a likely long-term deal that will take him into the twilight of his career is a poetic next step.