Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers Join Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig In MLB History

Not only did the Padres come back to win Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Cardinals, two players made a little bit of history.

San Diego was down to St. Louis 6-2 at one point before a home run parade helped lift it to an 11-8 victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each had two home runs in the contest, including the go-ahead dinger from Myers for his second of the game.

And Tatis’ second of the night added a bit of insurance.

Watch me while I bloom. pic.twitter.com/MvV3nZJ8I6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 2, 2020

What’s an exciting postseason homer without a bat flip?

Fernando's here from the future. pic.twitter.com/S0H8n106PB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 2, 2020

But the duo did more than just help San Diego tie the series and force a Game 3.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Tatis and Myers are the first pair of teammates to have two home runs in a postseason game since (wait for it) Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did so in 1932.

Now that’s impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images