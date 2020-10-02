Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers Join Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig In MLB History

Not only did the Padres come back to win Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Cardinals, two players made a little bit of history.
San Diego was down to St. Louis 6-2 at one point before a home run parade helped lift it to an 11-8 victory.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each had two home runs in the contest, including the go-ahead dinger from Myers for his second of the game.
And Tatis’ second of the night added a bit of insurance.
What’s an exciting postseason homer without a bat flip?
But the duo did more than just help San Diego tie the series and force a Game 3.
According to the ESPN broadcast, Tatis and Myers are the first pair of teammates to have two home runs in a postseason game since (wait for it) Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did so in 1932.
Now that’s impressive.