The Dodgers have an early edge on the Padres in the National League Divisional Series, but that could change in Game 2.

San Diego will look to even up the best-of-five series Wednesday night against Los Angeles. A four-run sixth inning gave the Dodgers the ultimate edge in Game 1.

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for L.A. while Zach Davies will pitch for San Diego.

Here’s how to watch Padres-Dodgers Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FS1

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images