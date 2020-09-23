NFL Insider Explains What Cam Newton Contract Extension Might Look Like

Albert Breer of The MMQB on Wednesday pointed to Ryan Tannehill’s contract with the Tennessee Titans as a comparable.

Tannehill, who turned 32 in July, signed a four-year, $118 million contract ($62 million guaranteed) this past offseason.

“Quarterbacks are expensive, guys. And maybe you get him to take less,” Breer explained on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” “I know there’s sticker shock. I understand why there’s sticker shock, because you’ve been paying less for Tom Brady forever. But this is what everybody else has to pay for quarterbacks.

” … Would you rather have him at that price now or roll the dice and let him get to free agency, where who knows what can happen, it’s out of your control at that point and you risk the idea that you lose him then and now, all of a sudden, you’re starting from zero at quarterback?”

They should give Cam Newton HOW much money? @AlbertBreer has @scottzolak nearly falling out of his chair on @ZoandBertrand with his take on what the Patriots may have to offer their QB to extend him past this season. pic.twitter.com/EMU1QMXvRs — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 23, 2020

Newton has been excellent through two games with the Patriots, first leading them to a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and then nearly upsetting the Seattle Seahawks after an impressive comeback in Week 2.

But is that enough to convince Bill Belichick that he’s found his QB of the present and future in wake of Tom Brady’s departure?

“This position is just too important to screw around at,” Breer said, via NBC Sports Boston. “When you have somebody that you think you can win with over an extended period of time and if you believe this is more than just a four-to-six game blip — because we’ve seen those in the past — if you believe that this is more than that, it’s just too important of a position. It’s just too important a thing to take care of on an NFL team.”

Newton said earlier this week he’s motivated by earning respect — not monetary gain — so the Patriots don’t necessarily need to cross the contractual bridge right now.

A fascinating question looms, though, much like it did last season while Brady played out the final year of his deal before ultimately leaving the franchise after two decades and six Super Bowl titles.

