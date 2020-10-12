Pedro Martinez Laments Baseball’s ‘Tough Year’ After Joe Morgan’s Death

Like others in the Major League Baseball community, Pedro Martinez must absorb yet another blow.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher sent his condolences to Joe Morgan’s family and friends Monday via Twitter and lamented the “tough year” baseball has endured in 2020. Morgan died Sunday in his California home at age 77, joining a host of MLB legends who have passed away in recent months.

“Heartbroken to find out about Joe Morgan’s passing,” Martinez wrote. “Tough year for all of us in the baseball family. Tough losses, sad losses. My condolences, love and prayers for his loved ones.

Heartbroken to find out about Joe Morgan’s passing. Tough year for all of us in the baseball family. Tough losses, sad losses. My condolences, love and prayers for his loved ones. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 12, 2020

Morgan was the second baseman on Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” teams, which won back-to-back World Series in 1975 and 1976. He won the National League Most Valuable Player award twice, earned 10 All-Star nods and won the Gold Glove Award five times. The National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Morgan into its ranks in 1990.

Morgan is the sixth Baseball Hall of Famer to die this year, with his passing following those of Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images