Rays’ Blake Snell Joins Impressive List With Two Strikeouts In Four Straight Innings

Blake Snell had a solid outing in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher carried a no-hitter into the fifth before it was broken up by a two-run home run from Chris Taylor. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings giving up just the two earned runs on as many hits. He also racked up nine strikeouts.

Snell had four straight innings with two K’s, something only two other pitchers have done. Check it out:

Blake Snell is the 3rd pitcher in World Series history with 2 strikeouts in 4 consecutive innings within a World Series game.



He joins Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson. pic.twitter.com/W0bpaPV2pt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2020

If the Rays can hold on, they’ll even the series at a game apiece and Snell will get the win.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images