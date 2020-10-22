Rays’ Blake Snell Joins Impressive List With Two Strikeouts In Four Straight Innings

Blake Snell had a solid outing in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher carried a no-hitter into the fifth before it was broken up by a two-run home run from Chris Taylor. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings giving up just the two earned runs on as many hits. He also racked up nine strikeouts.
Snell had four straight innings with two K’s, something only two other pitchers have done. Check it out:
If the Rays can hold on, they’ll even the series at a game apiece and Snell will get the win.