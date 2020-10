It will be a battle of the aces Monday night when the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays open up the American League Division Series.

Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for New York, while Blake Snell gets the ball for the “home team” at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

The Rays finished atop the AL East in the shortened 2020 season.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Yankees on TV and online:

When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images