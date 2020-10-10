Torey Krug Contract: Full Details Of Defenseman’s Deal With Blues

Krug's deal does come with some trade protection

More details have emerged regarding Torey Krug’s pact with the St. Louis Blues.

The longtime Boston Bruins blueliner signed a seven-year deal with the Blues that will carry a $6.5 million annual cap hit.

But it’s not an even $6.5 million Krug will be getting paid each year.

Here are the full details of Krug’s contract — which includes trade protection — according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Reading between the lines, it seems like Krug might’ve taken a tad less money overall so that he could structure his contract in a way that will have him losing less money to escrow.

Regardless, it seems like a deal and situation that Krug is pleased with, even if the Blues weren’t always on his radar.

