Torey Krug Contract: Full Details Of Defenseman’s Deal With Blues

More details have emerged regarding Torey Krug’s pact with the St. Louis Blues.

The longtime Boston Bruins blueliner signed a seven-year deal with the Blues that will carry a $6.5 million annual cap hit.

But it’s not an even $6.5 million Krug will be getting paid each year.

Here are the full details of Krug’s contract — which includes trade protection — according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Structure on Torey Krug contract with the Blues:



Year 1, $4M

Year 2, $4M

Year 3, $8M

Year 4, $8.5M

Year 5, $8.5M

Year 6, $6.5M

Year 7, $6M



All salary, no signing bonus money, a Doug Armstrong staple.

Full no-trade clause Years 1-5, Modified NTC, Years 6-7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2020

Reading between the lines, it seems like Krug might’ve taken a tad less money overall so that he could structure his contract in a way that will have him losing less money to escrow.

Regardless, it seems like a deal and situation that Krug is pleased with, even if the Blues weren’t always on his radar.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images