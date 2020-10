They say all good things must come to an end.

Such is the case for Torey Krug’s time with the Boston Bruins, as the defenseman reportedly is signing with the St. Louis Blue, per SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Krug spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career in Boston and was crucial to the team’s blue line. He racked up 67 goals and 270 assists during his time with the Bruins.

