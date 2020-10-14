Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Do Their Best At Answering NASCAR Questions

... These questions were layups

NASCAR likely had some fun watching Tuesday night’s edition of “Jeopardy!”.

One of the categories from the episode was entirely NASCAR-themed, with various drivers making special appearances to ask the questions. And, honestly, the contestants largely held their own, aside from a few misses on layup questions.

Take a look:

Not bad! That “Indy 500” answer was pretty tough, though.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing, with the Round of 8 set to begin Sunday afternoon. Drivers will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway with Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, on the pole.

