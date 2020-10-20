What ESPN Believes Has Been Patriots’ Most Impactful Injury This Season

It’s already been a trying season for the Patriots.

New England has yet to be at full strength since the very early stages of the campaign. The Patriots have needed to make several additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including two of their best players, and also are dealing with a few key injuries.

Among the current injuries, ESPN believes the hand ailment David Andrews sustained in the second game of the season has been New England’s most impactful to date.

“The starting center and captain suffered a hand injury during a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks and missed the past three games, two of which the Patriots lost,” Mike Reiss wrote. “That has led to some major shuffling along the offensive line. The results showed up in a big way in a surprising Week 6 loss to the Broncos in which the Patriots opened with one combination up front and then switched it around considerably after an in-game injury to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. When things get shaky up front, the entire offense falters.”

Luckily for the Patriots, Andrews is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and suit up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Considering how New England performed offensively in its last two games, Andrews’ return would be a significant boost for a team looking to right the ship.

