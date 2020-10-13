What Will Bruins’ Defense, Power Play Look Like Without Torey Krug?

Torey Krug is gone, meaning there are plenty of internal decision to be made for the Boston Bruins.

Of course, many of those calls are predicated on if the Bruins make any further moves this offseason and what happens during training camp. But nevertheless, Bruce Cassidy and Co. likely are doing some forecasting now about what things could look like in a few months.

So, why don’t we do the same?

The primary hole to fill, obviously, is on the second defensive pairing. If we assume Zdeno Chara returns to Boston, maybe what happens is the Chara-Brandon Carlo pairing reunites as the second unit. They had good chemistry as a consistent duo, and it might be the best allocation of resources.

In doing that, the thought here is Matt Grzelcyk goes to the top pairing and joins Charlie McAvoy. Then you have Jeremy Lauzon, John Moore Connor Clifton and Kevan Miller competing for the two third pairing spots. That list also could grow if guys like Jakub Zboril and/or Urho Vaakanainen make cases for themselves in camp.