MLB Rumors: Here’s Dodgers’ ‘Optimistic’ Prognosis For Clayton Kershaw’s Return

Clayton Kershaw’s bad back isn’t causing his team to panic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope the star pitcher will be available to start Game 3 or 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com’s John Morosi reported Tuesday, citing a source. The Dodgers scratched Kershaw as their Game 2 starter Tuesday after he suffered back spasms hours before first pitch.

Source: #Dodgers are optimistic Clayton Kershaw will be ready to start by NLCS Game 4 — and possibly even Game 3 if his back improves relatively quickly. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 13, 2020

Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

The Braves beat the Dodgers in Game 1, and Los Angeles was hoping Kershaw would hurl them to a series-tying win.