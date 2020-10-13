MLB Rumors: Here’s Dodgers’ ‘Optimistic’ Prognosis For Clayton Kershaw’s Return

Clayton Kershaw’s bad back isn’t causing his team to panic.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hope the star pitcher will be available to start Game 3 or 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, MLB.com’s John Morosi reported Tuesday, citing a source. The Dodgers scratched Kershaw as their Game 2 starter Tuesday after he suffered back spasms hours before first pitch.
Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.
The Braves beat the Dodgers in Game 1, and Los Angeles was hoping Kershaw would hurl them to a series-tying win.
Back spasms forced Kershaw to miss the first 10 games of the 2020 season, but he recovered from injury and produced a fine campaign. After going 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 58.1 innings in 10 starts during the regular season, he won both of his postseason starts with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings to date.
However, he’ll have to wait a few days to build on those numbers … or perhaps longer.