World Series Odds: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Favored To Win 2020 MVP Award

Betts has been solid on both sides of the ball this postseason

The 2020 World Series begins Tuesday night, and oddsmakers think Mookie Betts in is for one heck of a series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder is favored to win the series’ Most Valuable Player Award at +800, according to PointsBet.

Betts has averaged .311 at the plate in 12 playoff games this year including six extra-base hits, five RBIs and 10 runs. He’s looked just as good defensively, too, with some key catches earlier this postseason.

Here’s who else tops the list:

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +900
Tyler Glasnow (Rays): +1000
Cody Bellinger (Dodgers): +1000
Walker Buehler (Dodgers): +1000
Randy Arozarena (Rays): +1200
Corey Seager (Dodgers): +1200

First pitch in Game 1 of the World Series is slated for 8:11 p.m. ET.

