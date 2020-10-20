World Series Odds: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Favored To Win 2020 MVP Award

The 2020 World Series begins Tuesday night, and oddsmakers think Mookie Betts in is for one heck of a series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder is favored to win the series’ Most Valuable Player Award at +800, according to PointsBet.

Betts has averaged .311 at the plate in 12 playoff games this year including six extra-base hits, five RBIs and 10 runs. He’s looked just as good defensively, too, with some key catches earlier this postseason.

Here’s who else tops the list:

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +900

Tyler Glasnow (Rays): +1000

Cody Bellinger (Dodgers): +1000

Walker Buehler (Dodgers): +1000

Randy Arozarena (Rays): +1200

Corey Seager (Dodgers): +1200

First pitch in Game 1 of the World Series is slated for 8:11 p.m. ET.

