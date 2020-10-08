Yankees Fans Will Love This Trevor Bauer Tweet, But Red Sox Fans Won’t

If it wasn’t already clear, it now should be: Trevor Bauer is toying with us.
Last weekend, the soon-to-be free agent pitcher fired off a tweet that got Boston Red Sox fans all kinds of (irrationally) excited. And, just a few days later, the National League Cy Young Award favorite sent a tweet prompting a similar reaction from New York Yankees fans.
Check out this tweet, which Bauer sent amid the Yankees’ American League Division Series Game 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays:
Insert all the eye-roll emojis.
It’s understandable for fans to get excited about the prospect of Bauer joining their favorite team. The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the game’s best pitchers and is coming off a season in which he went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts for the Cincinnati Reds.