Yankees Fans Will Love This Trevor Bauer Tweet, But Red Sox Fans Won’t

If it wasn’t already clear, it now should be: Trevor Bauer is toying with us.

Last weekend, the soon-to-be free agent pitcher fired off a tweet that got Boston Red Sox fans all kinds of (irrationally) excited. And, just a few days later, the National League Cy Young Award favorite sent a tweet prompting a similar reaction from New York Yankees fans.

Check out this tweet, which Bauer sent amid the Yankees’ American League Division Series Game 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays:

Kinda looks like the @yankees could use some more starting pitching. Interesting. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 8, 2020

Insert all the eye-roll emojis.