Zack Greinke Tries To Get Cute With Showing Batter Next Pitch, Pays The Price

Even a six-time All-Star and Cy Young Award winner makes mistakes.

Zack Greinke thought he’d show Ramon Laureano what he was throwing during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.

Greinke has gotten away with this before, but it backfired this time around when Laureano launched a three-run home run to put the A’s up 3-0 in the top of the second.

Check out Greinke giving the sign here.

And now the home run:

Bet he won’t do that to Laureano again.

