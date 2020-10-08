Zack Greinke Tries To Get Cute With Showing Batter Next Pitch, Pays The Price

Even a six-time All-Star and Cy Young Award winner makes mistakes.

Zack Greinke thought he’d show Ramon Laureano what he was throwing during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.

Greinke has gotten away with this before, but it backfired this time around when Laureano launched a three-run home run to put the A’s up 3-0 in the top of the second.

Check out Greinke giving the sign here.

And now the home run: