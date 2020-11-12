2020 MLB MVP Awards: Jose Abreu, Freddie Freeman Earn This Year’s Honors

Major League Baseball’s 2020 awards continued to roll out Thursday with this year’s American and National League MVP awards.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman have been named AL and NL MVPs for the season.

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu placed second and third, respectively, in the AL.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and _ placed second and third, respectively, in the NL.

Abreu, 33, collected 19 home runs and 60 RBI while averaging .317 at the plate in just 60 regular-season games. Abreu is just the third Cuban-born player to earn the honor, per MLB Stats.

Freeman, 31, raked in 13 home runs and 53 RBI behind a .341 batting average. Both his .462 on-base percentage and 1.102 OPS were good for second in the league.

This is both Abreu and Freeman’s first MVP honors.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images