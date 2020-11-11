2020 MLB Cy Young Award: Shane Bieber, Trevor Bauer Take Home Hardware

Take a bow, Shane Bieber and Trevor Bauer.

Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Cy Young Award winners Wednesday, with the Cleveland Indians’ Bieber and the Cincinnati Reds’ Bauer taking home the honors for the American and National League, respectively.

Bieber was the unanimous choice among voters, while Bauer becomes the first pitcher in Reds history to win the award. The right-hander now is a free agent.

.@ShaneBieber19 joins elite company with his unanimous AL Cy Young Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/o3Em7DzbuE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2020

Bieber finished the abbreviated campaign strong with an 8-1 record and 1.63 ERA.

Bauer also put together an impressive season with a 5-4 record and 1.73 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images