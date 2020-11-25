Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard Offer Celtics Fans Update After Signing

The Celtics have two new youngsters on their hands.

Boston signed Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard after the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday. The C’s selected Nesmith with the No. 14 pick and Pritchard with the No. 23 pick.

In fact, both players seem thrilled by the new opportunity presented to them.

“Very exited to be here,” Nesmith said in a video posted to Twitter. “Can’t wait to get out there in that floor for you guys. “Can’t wait to experience you guys in the stands.”

Pritchard was similarly thrilled by the opportunity.

“Just real exited to get to be here, get going and hopefully it’ll be a real special year,” he said, via the team. “Looking forward to meeting all of y’all. See ya!”

The NBA’s 2020-21 season begins Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images