Bears-Packers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers can take a stranglehold on the NFC North with a win Sunday night. You have to like their chances, all things considered.

The Packers are looking to rebound from a brutal collapse last weekend in Indianapolis. The good news for Green Bay is the Chicago Bears are coming to town, and Lambeau Field has been a house of horrors for the Monsters of the Midway in recent years.

Here’s a betting preview of “Sunday Night Football,” featuring the Packers and Bears.

Chicago Bears at (-8) Green Bay Packers

Total: 44.5

BETTING TRENDS

As mentioned, the 7-3 Packers can really distant themselves in the division with a win over the 5-5 Bears. The Packers have been especially good in bounce-back spots. Green Bay is 12-1 against the spread in its last 13 games following a straight-up loss. Matt Lafleur’s team closed as a favorite last week before losing. In his brief career, he’s 3-0 ATS the week after losing as a favorite. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers are 32-15 ATS after a loss. The Packers have also cleaned up at home in the division, going 22-12 ATS in that spot.

To that point, Chicago has been pretty brutal on the road, going 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games away from Soldier Field. Going to Lambeau doesn’t help. The Bears have lost seven of their last eight vs. the Packers and have covered in just three of those games. If you’re looking for reasons to bet Chicago, the Bears are 3-1 ATS in their last four despite losing all of those games outright.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Green Bay -4.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Davante Adams +475

Aaron Jones +550

David Montgomery +900

Allen Robinson +1100

Passing yards

Aaron Rodgers over/under 270.5 yards

Mitch Trubisky over/under 233.5 yards

Rushing yards

Aaron Jones over/under 60.5 yards

David Montgomery over/under 52.5 yards

Receiving yards

Davante Adams over/under 84.5 yards

Allen Robinson over/under 65.5 yards

Allen Lazard over/under 42.5 yards

Darnell Mooney over/under 32.5 yards

PICK

OVER 44.5 points

It’s going to be cold a slightly breezy Sunday night in Green Bay, which is nothing new for these two teams, so that shouldn’t be much of an issue. The Packers’ offense has been among the NFL’s best all season long, and as they continue to get healthy, they should get even better. Last week was the first time Rodgers had his full arsenal of weapons since Week 2; Green Bay scored 31 points on the road against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

The Packers’ problem, however, is the defense. Granted, the Bears’ offense has been hot garbage, and Trubisky is back in the lineup because Nick Foles got hurt. However, Trubisky at least moves well and might give Green Bay some problems with his legs. And if you’ve watched any Packers games this season, you’ll know Mike Pettine’s defense does all it can to keep opponents in games with soft coverages that far too often are blown anyway. Typically, these teams have played low-scoring games, but this feels like it could be an exception to that recent rule.

