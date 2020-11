The Boston Bruins are known for having big hearts, especially when it comes to charity.

And general manager Don Sweeney continued that tradition this weekend.

The Bruins general manager ran the 8K race Saturday to benefit the foundation honor the Boston Marathon bombing victim, per the team. And he sent a special message after completing his run.

Congratulations to B’s GM Don Sweeney and all the runners who took part in the third annual #MR8K today to benefit The Martin Richard Foundation. 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ @TeamMR8 | #RunForMore pic.twitter.com/XFe2gTGDI0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2020

