Watch Army Make Worst Attempt At Punt Return In College Football History

No disrespect to the troops, but Army perhaps made the worst attempt at a punt return in the history of college football.

In Saturday’s game against Tulane, Army trailed Tulane 31-12 in the fourth quarter with just under 4:30 left in the game, and were set to receive a punt from the Green Wave.

But an attempt at a trick play went horribly, horribly wrong.

With an oncoming rush of Tulane special team players, Army’s returner tried to get a lateral pass off to a teammate on the other side of the field. Instead, receiver Jaetavian Toles intercepted the throw and ran it straight back into the end zone for the Green Wave.

Check it out: