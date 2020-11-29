Cam Newton Busts Out Gunslinger Look With Epic Patriots Gameday Outfit

If you thought Cam Newton couldn’t top the outfit he were last Sunday, you were wrong.

The Patriots quarterback showed up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday wearing a gunslinger-styled outfit reminiscent of what Clint Eastwood wore in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Honestly, it might have been his best gameday outfit of the 2020 NFL season.

Take a look:

So, will Newton and the New England offense come out guns-a-blazing in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals? They’ll need to if they want to earn a win against a tough opponent.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images