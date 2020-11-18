Celtics Among Teams Interested In George Hill? NBA Rumor Draws Speculation

Could George Hill be on the move again?

The veteran guard, who was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week, is back in trade speculation just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Boston Celtics, specifically, are among teams interested in Hill, according to NBA writer Gery Woelfel.

“An Eastern Conference executive said he’s heard George Hill, whom the Bucks dealt to New Orleans on Monday, is drawing interest from a spate of title contenders, including both L.A. teams, Boston, Golden State and Miami,” Woelfel wrote Wednesday.

George Hill reportedly has trade interest from the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Celtics, and Heat, via @GeryWoelfel. pic.twitter.com/gzq6IxK0P5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2020

Hill is under contract for the next two seasons, and is owed in the neighborhood of $10 million for each campaign, per Spotrac.

The 12-year veteran spent his last full season with the Bucks, averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists in 21 minutes played. He was included in the package which sent Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

Boston, as you may have heard, has three first-round picks in Wednesday’s draft — Nos. 14, 26 and 30 — which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images