Freddie Freeman Thanks Fans For Support In First-Ever Instagram Post

Freddie Freeman is pretty thankful for his fans, especially in wake of his first-ever MVP title.

The Atlanta Braves first baseman beat out Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado for the coveted award in 2020.

So, he thanked his fans for their support in his first-ever post on Instagram.

“I am still at lost for words,” he wrote. “To be honored with the 2020 NL MVP is absolutely amazing. I’ve never played this game for awards but to be recognized in this way is truly humbling. My family and I want to thank all of you for the kind words we have received the last couple days. Now it’s time to get ready for the 2021 season and start the journey to get the big prize and bring Atlanta a World Series championship. Go Braves!”

Well said.