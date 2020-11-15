Here’s Damien Harris’ Reported Status Ahead Of Patriots-Ravens Game

Harris is dealing with injuries to his ankle and chest

Will Damien Harris suit up Sunday night?

We might not find out until the last minute. (Sorry, fantasy football owners.)

The New England Patriots running back is “hopeful” to play in his team’s Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing a source. Harris has been nursing a sore ankle and suffered a chest injury Monday night against the New York Jets.

Here’s Rapoport’s update:

Having Harris in the lineup would be huge for a Patriots team that needs all the help it can get against a talented Ravens squad.

Harris has impressed in his sophomore season, rushing for 350 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry in five games.

