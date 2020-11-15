Why John Harbaugh Isn’t Taking Patriots Lightly Despite Rough Season

The Patriots this season aren’t nearly as intimidating as they’ve been in years past, but opposing coaches aren’t about to start assuming victories over New England.

The 3-5 Patriots will host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens for the Week 10 edition of “Sunday Night Football.” And though the Ravens — and Lamar Jackson — have taken a step back this season, they still are deserved favorites over an undermanned and under-talented Patriots squad.

But John Harbaugh knows not to take his opponent lightly at Gillette Stadium.

“They’re the Patriots,” the Ravens head coach recently told Pro Football Talk. “They’re the New England patriots. They’re coached by Bill Belichick. They’re smart and they have tremendous character. Cam Newton is talented. We’re just gonna have to play our best football. The thing I’m gonna keep focusing on is just playing winning football. You do that (in) all three stages, and we’re gonna win games. That’s all we need to do.

“And we’re young. It’s hard sometimes for young teams to learn how to win in this league. We’re a lot younger than people think we are. That’s something I think that guys kind of have to learn from experience. I include Lamar (Jackson) in that. Lamar is a young player.”

Whether that was simply lip service from Harbaugh is anyone’s guess. He would be wise to respect the 2020 Patriots, however, as an upset very much is on the table Sunday night.

The Patriots and Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

